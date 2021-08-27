Auburn Chamber Orchestra to perform anniversary concert at Merry-Go-Round

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra has announced a 35th Anniversary Celebration Concert that will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Conductor Steve Frackenpohl will lead the ensemble through a program that includes "Joyeuse Marche" by Emmanuel Chabrier, "John Henry" by Aaron Copeland, "Symphony No. 3 in E flat, 'Rhenish'” by Robert Schumann, "Matinees Musicales" by Benjamin Britten and "Centennial Celebration" by Arthur Frackenpohl. The concert will mark Frackenpohl's last as conductor of the orchestra.

Founded in 1986, the orchestra consists of several generations of performers from a wide range of communities and professions. It will continue its season with "Christmas Wonder" Dec. 12 at Auburn Alliance Church, which will be the orchestra's first concert with conductor Aaron S. Burgess. The orchestra will also perform Sept. 22, and will continue its season in spring 2022.

Donations at the door are appreciated, and current COVID-19 guidance will be followed.

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.

