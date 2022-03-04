Auburn church accepting donations for Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn is accepting donations to help those affected by the conflict.

Checks can be mailed or brought to the church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Other means of donating are available at facebook.com/peterpaulucc.

The church is hosting a citywide prayer service at 6 each evening, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for people who want to pray for Ukraine.

For more information, call the church at (315) 252-5573.

