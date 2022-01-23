 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn church choir seeks members

Church 12.JPG

St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The choir at St. Mary's Church in Auburn is seeking new members.

Sopranos and altos are sought in particular, but all voices will be welcome.

The choir consists of members of all ages, and being Catholic is not required. It rehearses from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and sings at Mass at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at the church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The choir sings two anthems each week. Among the composers on its spring schedule are Tallis, Bruckner, and Rheinberger.

For more information, or if you're interested in joining the choir, contact Music Director Chelsea Bosnar at (717) 433-3830 or chelsea.bosnar@dor.org.

