Auburn church holding drive-thru St. Paddy's dinner
Auburn church holding drive-thru St. Paddy's dinner

Homemade Corned Beef and Cabbage
St. Mary's Church in Auburn will sponsor a St. Patrick's Day drive-thru takeout dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

Dinners will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and carrots, salad and dressing, soda bread and dessert. They cost $15 and can be picked up at the church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The dinner qualifies for the church's Pasta Dinner Frequent Diner Club Card, which will lead to cash drawings in May.

For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 246-6649, (315) 252-8841, (315) 246-9161 or (315) 252-9545.

