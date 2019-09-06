St. Mary's Church in Auburn will resume its monthly pasta dinners beginning from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
The dinners take place at the same time the second Tuesday of each month. Those who attend six dinners can enter the Frequent Diner's Club, which will qualify them for a drawing for two $250 prizes and a grand prize of $500. The drawing will be held at the last pasta dinner of the season on May 12. Entrants do not need to be present to win.
For more information, call the church at (315) 252-9545.