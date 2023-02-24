First Presbyterian Church in Auburn is hosting Lenten Luncheons on Wednesdays through March 29.
The luncheons, which begin at 11:30 a.m. at the 112 South St. church, offer "a time of being together with friends and strangers alike ... of sharing, caring and breaking of bread," the church said in a news release. The Rev. James Moore will lead prayer and reflection with song, and resources will be shared as well. Lunch of soup, salad, bread and dessert will be served at 12:15 p.m.
The lunches are prepared by Laura Hahn of Little Yard Farm and the church's congregation.
The luncheons are free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 252-3861 or visit auburnfirst.org.