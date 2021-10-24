Auburn church invites public to join handbell choir

Westminster Presbyterian Church is welcoming people to join its new handbell choir, which will begin rehearsals at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the sanctuary of the church, 17 William St., Auburn.

The choir will be directed by Lori Rhodes Pettit. Handbell experience is not necessary, but the ability to read music will be helpful.

During performances, chromatically scaled handbells of different sizes are laid out on a table, and each ringer is assigned a musical score and one, two or several bells. They play their bells on cue, making the choir one large musical instrument. Handbell choirs are regaining popularity during COVID-19, the church said in a news release, as they are a group musical experience that doesn't use voice or wind instruments.

The church has a four-octave set of Malmark handbells, and will provide gloves and instruction.

For more information, call the church at (315) 253-3331 or email office@westminsterauburn.org.

