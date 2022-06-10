 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Auburn church market to support local Habitat

  • 0
Habitat

A Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity partner family stands outside their rehabilitated home on Perrine Street in Auburn.

 Provided

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a flea market and rummage sale to support Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

The rummage sale will be in the great hall of the church, 17 William St., Auburn, and the flea market will be in the church's parking lots. Spaces at the market are $10 and 10 by 10 feet; there is no electricity, but Wi-Fi is available. Bringing tables and/or tents and carrying out remaining items is required.

The event supports Habitat, which is the recipient of the church's Loose Change campaign this month.

For more information, or to reserve a space before June 18, visit cayugahabitat.org/flea.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News