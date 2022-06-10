Auburn church market to support local Habitat

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a flea market and rummage sale to support Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The rummage sale will be in the great hall of the church, 17 William St., Auburn, and the flea market will be in the church's parking lots. Spaces at the market are $10 and 10 by 10 feet; there is no electricity, but Wi-Fi is available. Bringing tables and/or tents and carrying out remaining items is required.
The event supports Habitat, which is the recipient of the church's Loose Change campaign this month.
For more information, or to reserve a space before June 18, visit cayugahabitat.org/flea.