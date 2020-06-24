Auburn church site of youth theater workshop

A Family Life Youtheatre Workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Each day will include theater, singing and dance training for children ages 8 to 15, with a performance at noon Friday. Appropriate social distancing and sanitation measures will be followed.
For more information, including pricing, call (800) 927-9083 or visit fln.org.
