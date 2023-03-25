Redeemer Lutheran Church in Auburn will hold adult information classes beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn.
Designed around Luther's catechism and the Holy Scriptures, the classes will help participants become members of the church and learn more about the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod doctrine. Current members of the church will also be refreshed in Lutheran theology, practice and daily living. The classes will be led by pastor William Dorow.
For more information, call John at (315) 252-7409.