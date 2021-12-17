 Skip to main content
RELIGION

Auburn church to hold annual Longest Night service

Longest Night 1

People gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn for the 2014 Longest Night service.

 Jeremy Boyer

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will hold its annual Service of the Longest Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church, 17 William St., Auburn.

The service recognizes that the holiday season can be a time of pain, doubt and loss for many, and offers hope on the longest night of the year. The Rev. Patrick Heery will lead the service, which will also include music by church members. It is the 17th year the church has offered the service. It will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-3331.

