Auburn church to hold annual Scout Sunday service

"Scouting saw something in me that I, as a shy and insecure kid, wasn't able to see. I honestly don't know if I would be a pastor today if it weren't for Boy Scouts and the confidence, skill building, reverence, and friendships it offered me. Now I see scouting changing other children's lives, and I hope this worship service will be a reminder of the amazing potential we — and God — see so clearly in these children," Heery said in a news release.