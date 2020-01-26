Auburn church to hold annual Scout Sunday service

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will celebrate Scout Sunday on Feb. 2.
The church invites Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts (and their families and troop leaders) for a service recognizing their contributions. It will include a uniformed processional, music, brief testimonies and a reception and gift.
The Rev. Patrick D Heery, who is an Eagle Scout, will lead the service.
You have free articles remaining.
"Scouting saw something in me that I, as a shy and insecure kid, wasn't able to see. I honestly don't know if I would be a pastor today if it weren't for Boy Scouts and the confidence, skill building, reverence, and friendships it offered me. Now I see scouting changing other children's lives, and I hope this worship service will be a reminder of the amazing potential we — and God — see so clearly in these children," Heery said in a news release.
The Boy Scouts of America recognizes the Sunday before Feb. 8 (Scouting Anniversary Day) as Scout Sunday.
The service begins at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 17 William St., Auburn. It is open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 253-3331 or visit westminsterauburn.org.