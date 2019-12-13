{{featured_button_text}}
Longest Night 1

People gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn for the 2014 Longest Night service.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will hold its annual Service of the Longest Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church, 17 William St., Auburn.

The service will include hymns, music, silence, prayer, candle lighting and a message by the Rev. Patrick Heery offering hope, light and compassion to anyone who finds the holidays difficult. This is the 15th year of the service.

For more information, call (315) 253-3331 or visit facebook.com/westminsterauburn.

