Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will hold its annual Service of the Longest Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church, 17 William St., Auburn.
The service will include hymns, music, silence, prayer, candle lighting and a message by the Rev. Patrick Heery offering hope, light and compassion to anyone who finds the holidays difficult. This is the 15th year of the service.
For more information, call (315) 253-3331 or visit facebook.com/westminsterauburn.