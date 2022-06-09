Auburn church to hold healing service in response to gun violence

The service and town hall will feature music, prayer, reflections and the opportunity for people to "lay down their burdens, collectively process their trauma and grief, and speak their hearts," the church said in a news release. The service will be led by the Revs. Patrick D. Heery of Westminster, Paris V. Price of the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME ZIon Church, and Brian A. Whitley of First Church of God in Christ in Auburn.

"Recent mass shootings have left us broken and scared. The shooting in Buffalo, which targeted Black Americans and murdered one of our neighbors Andre Mackniel, has traumatized our community and left us shocked and grieving. The shooting in Texas at an elementary school has further filled our families and educators with fear. These are but a few examples of the rampant gun violence and racism that have claimed the lives of our siblings in God," the church said. "This history-making service of hope and lament will make heard the voice of God’s people, bringing us together on what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called the most segregated hour in America. By standing together, we tell the world that hate will not win. We are God’s beloved community, and we will heal together."