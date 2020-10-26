 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn church to hold seminar on holiday hardship
HEALTH

Auburn church to hold seminar on holiday hardship

{{featured_button_text}}
Grief
Deposit Photos

A seminar for people having trouble facing the holidays after a loved one's death will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The seminar, "Surviving the Holidays," will take place in two sessions, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., in Schrader Hall at the church. It will feature a video with advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, as well as group sharing. Everyone will receive a booklet with information about emotions they might experience during the holidays, how to handle parties and invitations, and more.

For more information, call Bernie Tomasso at (315) 246-3440 or email him at berniet8@gmail.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Stephen J. Pelton

  • Updated

PELTON, Stephen J. "Big Daddy", 84, of Auburn passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at Upstate Community General Hospital surrounded by his loving family…

Watch Now: Related Video

CHINA: ANT GROUP SETS NEW IPO RECORD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News