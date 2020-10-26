Auburn church to hold seminar on holiday hardship

A seminar for people having trouble facing the holidays after a loved one's death will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.
The seminar, "Surviving the Holidays," will take place in two sessions, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., in Schrader Hall at the church. It will feature a video with advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, as well as group sharing. Everyone will receive a booklet with information about emotions they might experience during the holidays, how to handle parties and invitations, and more.
For more information, call Bernie Tomasso at (315) 246-3440 or email him at berniet8@gmail.com.
