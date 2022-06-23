 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn church to host 4th annual Pride service

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church in 2015.

 The Citizen file

An LGBTQ+ Pride interfaith service, "A Light in Troubled Waters," will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.

The fourth annual service will feature live music, candlelight, art, personal reflections, an introduction to safe space in Auburn, a banned book reading and affirming prayer.

The service is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.

