Auburn church to host 4th annual Pride service

An LGBTQ+ Pride interfaith service, "A Light in Troubled Waters," will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn.
The fourth annual service will feature live music, candlelight, art, personal reflections, an introduction to safe space in Auburn, a banned book reading and affirming prayer.
The service is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.
