Auburn church to host annual drive-thru living Nativity
Auburn church to host annual drive-thru living Nativity

'Journey to Bethlehem'

The Three Wise Men perform at Auburn Alliance Church's free drive-through living Nativity "Journey to Bethlehem" in 2014.

Auburn Alliance Church will host its eighth annual free drive-thru living Nativity, "Journey to Bethlehem," from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

The event will take place in cooperation with the state's COVID-19 guidance, including projecting sound so car windows can stay closed. People will be able to listen to the Nativity through a smartphone app, and details are being finalized for sound for people without smartphones.

The Nativity will include two alpacas, six sheep, two horses, three goats and a calf, as well as three 10-foot wooden camels with teenagers depicting the three kings riding in the night. The event includes more than 60 cast and crew total. All cars will receive a Christmas ornament as a gift from the church as well.

For more information, call (315) 253-2650 or visit auburnalliance.com.

With more than 60 volunteers, three 8-foot wooden camels and live goats and cows, Auburn Alliance Church's free drive-through living Nativity "Journey to Bethlehem" re-enacts the birth of Christ with much production value. This year's Nativity will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Here are some scenes from last year's:

