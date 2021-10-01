Auburn church to host blessing of animals

A blessing of animals will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, in the parking lot of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn.

Members of the community are invited to bring animals, including stuffed ones, for blessing by the Rev. Gail Muckey. It takes place in connection with the Oct. 4 feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.

Dogs with aggression issues must practice social distancing, and other animals must be in proper carriers. Volunteers from the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY will offer information on its programs at the event as well.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations, including cat litter, will be appreciated. Cash donations will help with spay and neuter costs.

For more information, call (315) 252-4234.

