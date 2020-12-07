Auburn church to host drive-thru pasta dinner

Cars can enter the rectory driveway from Clark Street, stop at the porch to place orders, then pick up dinners by the garage and exit to State Street. Dinners are $10.

Dinners will continue from 4 to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month through May. The church's Frequent Diner Club is also taking place; four stamps are required for the door prize drawing in May but subject to change due to any unexpected circumstances.