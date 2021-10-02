Auburn church to host events around St. Francis feast

St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn will host several events over the next week:

• The relics of Padre Pio will come to the church Monday, Oct. 4, the day of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. They can be viewed from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that day, and at 7 p.m., Bishop Salvatore Matano will celebrate Mass in the 299 Clark St. church for its patronal feast. The Mass will conclude with a solemn blessing with the relics, followed by a reception of Italian finger foods prepared by the Cultural Italian American Organization in Nacca Hall.

• At 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, a blessing of pets will take place in the outdoor shrine next to the church. All pets should be on a leash or in an appropriate carrier. Pets and owners will be blessed with the relic of St. Francis of Assisi and given a bookmark or medal.

• At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, a St. Peregrine prayer service will take place for those who have been diagnosed with cancer or other serious illnesses. Participants will receive blessings with the relic of St. Peregrine.

For more information, call the church at (315) 252-7593 or visit marymarthaauburn.org.

