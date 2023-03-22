A local fundraiser for survivors of the recent earthquake in Turkey will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.

Church pastor the Rev. Banu Moore grew up in Turkey, and has many friends and relatives there affected by the disaster. Here family is safe, but more than 60,000 people in 10 cities have lost their lives. The earthquake destroyed or damaged more than 200,000 buildings containing more than 600,000 apartments.

All funds raised at the event will go to Samaritan's Purse International Relief Assistance, which has set up a field hospital in Antakya.

For more information, or to donate, visit samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/turkey-earthquake-response.