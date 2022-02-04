Auburn church to host Night to Shine drive-thru, virtual celebration

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will take the form of a Shine-Thru Parade and Virtual Celebration. Guests will drive down a red carpet with cheering "paparazzi," photo ops, music, dancing and more. It will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. The virtual celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 11, hosted by event sponsors Tim and Demi Tebow.

“We can’t wait to be able to celebrate the honored guests of Night to Shine this year knowing how important this kind of joy and connection are! Yes, we’ve had to adjust as our heart is never to put anyone at risk and Night to Shine will look a little different, but that does not change how God is going to use it. He’s going to use it to celebrate lives because we’ll cheer for them driving down the red carpet, they’ll dance and sing, we’ll crown them as a king or queen, but more importantly, they’ll be loved, valued, and get to hear the good news of the Gospel,” Tim Tebow said in a news release.