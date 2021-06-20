Auburn church to host performing arts workshop

Auburn Alliance Church will host a five-day performing arts workshop for ages 8 to 15 in July.

Presented by Family Life Ministries, of Bath, the workshop will offer training in acting, singing and dancing in an encouraging, Christian environment. It will culminate in the performance of a mini-musical, "Back to the Beginning," about the story of creation. Rodney Coe of Family Life said in a news release that all government COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

“That’s our number one priority — that kids can have a great time and learn more about theater in a safe, positive place," he said.

The workshop will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 12 through July 16, at the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

Registration is $99 per student and $85 for each additional sibling. The workshop is limited to 36 students.

For more information, or to register, visit fln.org/events or call 1-800-927-9083.

