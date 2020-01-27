Auburn church to host prom for people with special needs

Auburn Alliance Church will join nearly 750 churches around the world in hosting Night to Shine 2020 Friday, Feb. 7.

The prom, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, will include a red carpet entrance, hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, dancing and the crowning of each guest as king or queen of the prom.

It will be the fourth year the Auburn church has hosted the event. This year's will take place at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Last year's event at the mall had 200 guests, and as many as 300 are expected this year.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It provides host churches with planning manuals and guidance, and has also committed nearly $3.5 million in financial support to churches that have hosted the event.