Auburn church to host service with Korean reverend

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will host the Rev. Unzu Lee, the Presbyterian Church (USA) liaison to North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Lee will preach and co-officiate Communion during worship, which takes place on World Communion Sunday, then lead a forum on the human cost of the division of the Korean peninsula and the Christian calling to be agents of peace.

Breads baked by church members will be included in the Communion and available after worship "in mindfulness of the diversity of our global community," the church said in a news release.

"On World Communion Sunday, we honor our shared identity as beloved children of God by doing that most basic practice: breaking bread together. We unite with Christians all across the world as our siblings, members of one body of Christ," the church said. "This Sunday, we stand in special unity with our Korean siblings, as we together work for reconciliation and peace."

The service is open to the public and will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn. The forum will be in-person only.

For more information, visit presbyterianmission.org/ministries/missionconnections/unzu-lee or westminsterauburn.org.