A garage sale, chicken barbecue and can and bottle drive to support Ukrainian relief efforts will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.

The church is working with SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn and Bag O' Nickels Redemption Center in Owasco on the fundraiser.

To arrange pickup of cans or bottles before the 13th, call (315) 975-5555 or deposit them at Bag O' Nickels, 7259 Owasco Road, and tell staff to donate proceeds to the church's Ukrainian relief fund.

Faces of Ukraine: Refugees in Auburn recall war there, welcoming here AUBURN — In July, Maryna Svorin was working in a building in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, when it was struck by a bomb.