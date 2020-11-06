 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn church to resume pasta dinners with drive-thru
COMMUNITY

Auburn church to resume pasta dinners with drive-thru

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Easter Vigil 7.JPG (copy)

St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

St. Mary's Church in Auburn will begin holding monthly drive-thru pasta dinners beginning from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Cars can enter the rectory driveway from Clark Street, stop at the porch to place orders, then pick up dinners by the garage and exit to State Street. Dinners are $10.

Dinners will continue from 4 to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month through May. The church's Frequent Diner Club is also returning; four stamps are required for the door prize drawing in May but subject to change due to any unexpected circumstances.

For more information, call (315) 252-9545.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What to consider if your child gets sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News