Auburn church to resume pasta dinners with drive-thru

St. Mary's Church in Auburn will begin holding monthly drive-thru pasta dinners beginning from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Cars can enter the rectory driveway from Clark Street, stop at the porch to place orders, then pick up dinners by the garage and exit to State Street. Dinners are $10.
Dinners will continue from 4 to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month through May. The church's Frequent Diner Club is also returning; four stamps are required for the door prize drawing in May but subject to change due to any unexpected circumstances.
For more information, call (315) 252-9545.
