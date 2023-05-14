The United Church of Auburn Women's Ministry has formed a new group, Women Doing God's Work, to provide hygiene products and services to people in need in the community.

"While considering both the health and dignity of those without consistent, secure shelter, the initial goal is to provide them with hygiene items," the group said in a news release. "The goal of the group is to make bathing and laundry readily accessible either in the form of brick and mortar or mobile facilities or both."

The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month beginning May 13 for prayer and planning, and the fourth Saturday of the month to distribute items at a local soup kitchen.

All women are welcome to join the group. Donations of money and/or hygiene products can be made to the church at 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. For a list of needed items, find the church on Facebook.

For more information, call Kathy at (315) 567-9652 or the church office at (315) 252-4397.