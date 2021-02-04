Auburn City Council approves reassessment of city properties

"This year we need some good news and some good things to happen, and for this to move forward in 2021, as long as it's moving forward, I think that we've got something to celebrate," McCormick said. She added that she believed Tubman becoming the new face of the bill "will mean a lot to a lot of people," including the Black community, women and Auburn residents. She thanked everyone in Washington pushing for these efforts and expressed support for a recent initiative by local students to get Auburn High School named after Tubman.

"Thank you all for supporting this, and I look forward to spending my Tubmans some time soon," McCormick said.

Council's resolution thanked U.S. Sens Chuck Schumer, andr Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko, all from New York, for their work fighting for the bill redesign and the initiative for Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn to come to fruition. The resolution also encouraged the three federal representatives to work with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "to do everything in their control" to help move the new bill into print and circulation and provide the resources necessary to finish the development of the Tubman park sites in Auburn.

