Auburn City Council approves reassessment of city properties

Auburn is set to reassess city properties.
City Council approved a resolution at its meeting Thursday night to reassess real property in the city. The meeting was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was livestreamed through the city's website.
The resolution noted that in 2013, the council passed one mandating the city's real property tax assessments be updated every four years, beginning in 2014.
"It is the recommendation of the City Assessor that a re-valuation of all real properties in the City of Auburn commence on or about May 1, 2021, so that said properties have an established market value and may be subject to an assessment according to condition and ownership as of February 1, 2022, which is the taxable status date," the resolution said.
The document said the next update of the assessment rolls would start on or around May 21, to meet valuation and assessment dates as of Feb. 1, 2022, with updates to those assessments happening every four years after that.
In other news
• Council approved a resolution supporting the announcement that President Joe Biden's administration will restart work to put Harriet Tubman's face on the $20 bill.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the Treasury Department will resume efforts to place Tubman, a famed Auburn resident, on the redesigned $20 bill.
Talk about Tubman appearing on paper currency has existed for years. In 2015, former President Barack Obama's administration announced Tubman would be on the $20 bill, replacing former President Andrew Jackson. At the time, those redesigned bills with Tubman were set to come out in 2020. Efforts stalled under the administration of former President Donald Trump, with then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying in 2019 that the revamped bill wouldn't be released until 2028.
The resolution supporting the new work was approved unanimously by City Council Thursday. Councilor Debby McCormick said she was disappointed Tubman's likeness did not grace the bill sooner but was happy plans were progressing.
"This year we need some good news and some good things to happen, and for this to move forward in 2021, as long as it's moving forward, I think that we've got something to celebrate," McCormick said. She added that she believed Tubman becoming the new face of the bill "will mean a lot to a lot of people," including the Black community, women and Auburn residents. She thanked everyone in Washington pushing for these efforts and expressed support for a recent initiative by local students to get Auburn High School named after Tubman.
"Thank you all for supporting this, and I look forward to spending my Tubmans some time soon," McCormick said.
Council's resolution thanked U.S. Sens Chuck Schumer, andr Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko, all from New York, for their work fighting for the bill redesign and the initiative for Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn to come to fruition. The resolution also encouraged the three federal representatives to work with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "to do everything in their control" to help move the new bill into print and circulation and provide the resources necessary to finish the development of the Tubman park sites in Auburn.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.