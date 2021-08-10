 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn class cancels reunion due to COVID-19
COMMUNITY

Auburn class cancels reunion due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Junior High School

Auburn Junior High School, formerly East High School.

 The Citizen file

The East High School Class of 1956 has canceled its 65th class reunion, scheduled for Sept. 10-11, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the reunion on Sept. 11 and the get-together for the classes of East, Central, West and Holy Family schools on Sept. 10, both at the Knights of Columbus, have been canceled.

For more information, contact reunion committee member Richard Boedicker at (315) 252-7966 or rboedicker@hotmail.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver

  • Updated

GULLIVER, Marjorie (Whitehead), 94, of Finger Lakes Center For Living, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. There will be no calling hours and a privat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News