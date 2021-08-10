Auburn class cancels reunion due to COVID-19

The Citizen staff
The East High School Class of 1956 has canceled its 65th class reunion, scheduled for Sept. 10-11, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the reunion on Sept. 11 and the get-together for the classes of East, Central, West and Holy Family schools on Sept. 10, both at the Knights of Columbus, have been canceled.
For more information, contact reunion committee member Richard Boedicker at (315) 252-7966 or rboedicker@hotmail.com.
