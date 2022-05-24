 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Auburn class of '71 schedules reunion events

  • 0
Holland Stadium file

Holland Stadium in Auburn

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn High School Class of 1971 will hold a 50th (+1) reunion Sept. 16 and 17.

That Friday's events will take place at the Auburn Maroons football game at Holland Stadium, as well as Tinkers Guild. The undefeated 1970-1971 Auburn football team and cheer squad will be honored at halftime of the game.

That Saturday, the reunion event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeview Country Club. There will be hors d'oeuvres, beer, cake and a cash bar. Admission is $30 per person.

The class's reunion was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of 1971 is the first to graduate from the current Auburn High School building after the district's four high schools were combined.

For more information, find "Auburn NY HS Class of 1971" on Facebook or classmates.com, or email joanneoconnor1971@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard C. 'Rick' Janssen

JANSSEN, Richard C. "Rick," 71, of Scipio Center, peacefully took his last breaths, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 surrounded by his devoted wife and s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Motorcycle safety and awareness promoted in Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News