Auburn class of '71 schedules reunion events

The Auburn High School Class of 1971 will hold a 50th (+1) reunion Sept. 16 and 17.

That Friday's events will take place at the Auburn Maroons football game at Holland Stadium, as well as Tinkers Guild. The undefeated 1970-1971 Auburn football team and cheer squad will be honored at halftime of the game.

That Saturday, the reunion event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeview Country Club. There will be hors d'oeuvres, beer, cake and a cash bar. Admission is $30 per person.

The class's reunion was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of 1971 is the first to graduate from the current Auburn High School building after the district's four high schools were combined.

For more information, find "Auburn NY HS Class of 1971" on Facebook or classmates.com, or email joanneoconnor1971@gmail.com.

