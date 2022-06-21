Auburn class of '72 planning 50th reunion events

The Auburn High School Class of 1972 will host its 50th reunion Aug. 19-20.

Members of the class welcome back committee will be available to meet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday there will be a reunion event at Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn.

The "Time of Your Life 50th Reunion" will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Lakeview Country Club, 6624 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Admission is $65 and includes hors d'oeuvres, a full buffet and two drink tickets. There will be several door prizes.

The class has purchased a commemorative bench for members who have passed away, with a plaque that says it was donated by the Auburn High School Class of 1972.

Space for the reunion is limited, so purchasing tickets early is recommended.

For more information, visit ahsny72reunion.godaddysites.com.

