 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Auburn class of '92 plans reunion weekend

  • 0
Auburn High School file

Auburn High School

 Kevin Rivoli

The Auburn High School Class of 1992 will hold its third 10-year reunion the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, in Auburn.

Friday, classmates will meet at 7 p.m. at A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., for live music. On Saturday, the reunion will take place at 6 p.m. at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., where there will be music, food trucks and more.

Admission to Saturday's event is $25 per person to cover the tents, music and other logistics.

For more information, contact Amy at (407) 353-6737.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael E. Dennison

DENNISON, Michael E., 57, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 7, 2022. Calling hours are this Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of infant swings and rockers recalled after 10-month-old dies from asphyxia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News