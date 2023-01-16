Auburn college accepting registration for next round of substance abuse training

Cayuga Community College is now accepting registrations for its next round of credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor training, which begins Jan. 24.

The college's first round completed the required 350 hours of training in December. The training program is designed to help those passionate about careers in chemical dependency counseling.

One of the program's first graduates, Drew Armbruster, said in a news release that it helped him learn about himself and how to use those lessons to help others.

“As a person in recovery, the class gave me a much deeper understanding of what addiction is and how it affects the mind, body, and soul of a human being. With that understanding, I then learned the tools used by professionals to help people recover from addiction,” said Armbruster, who works as a certified recovery peer advocate with agencies like Nick’s Ride 4 Friends and Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs in Auburn. “The class also centered on how to keep myself healthy and further my own personal growth journey, which in turn gives me the capacity to help others. I would encourage anyone with a desire to help others to take this class.”

The next round of the program will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 24 through Nov. 27. Monday classes take place on Zoom, and the others in person. Participants work with field professionals and receive instruction on substance use disorders, alcoholism and substance abuse counseling and assessment, as well as professional and ethical responsibility. After completing the program, participants can apply for a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor trainee designation from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

For more information, call the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development at (315) 294-8841.