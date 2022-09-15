Auburn college announces return of Holiday Craft Fair

Cayuga Community College has announced that its Holiday Craft Fair will return this December after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 47th edition of the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the college at 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back this longstanding community event,” said Guy Cosentino, executive director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation, which runs the fair on behalf of the college, in a news release.

The fair is free and open to the public, and usually has more than 100 vendors. This year's will also include food trucks and a craft table for children to make holiday decorations and gifts.

Vendor registration is being accepted for the fair at cayuga-cc.edu/craftfair. Vendors can also email craftfairinfo@cayuga-cc.edu or call (315) 294-8587 and leave contact information to request registration materials.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.