Auburn college awards Chancellor's Award to four faculty, staff

Cayuga Community College has recognized four faculty and staff members with the 2022 SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence.

The annual awards honor faculty and staff for their commitment to accomplishments while emphasizing SUNY's dedication to classroom instruction, intellectual drive and support for local communities.

The recipients are Eric Zizza, professor and division chair of behavioral/social science, business, criminal justice, teacher education and health and physical education, for Excellence in Faculty Service; Christopher D'Arcy, Ph.D., professor of biology, for Excellence in Teaching; Karen Wheat, payroll systems specialist, for Excellence in Classified Service; and Lisa Jo Greenfield, class of '87, assistant director of financial aid and student employment coordinator, for Excellence in Professional Service. Each has been with Cayuga for more than 10 years.

“This year’s recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence have demonstrated incredible commitment to Cayuga and our students throughout their time with the College,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “Their contributions are an important source of support for our students as they prepare for the next step in their academic or career pathway. On behalf of everyone at Cayuga Community College, I congratulate our recipients for earning this significant award.”

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

