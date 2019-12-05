The nursing program at Cayuga Community College in Auburn placed No. 4 in a ranking of nursing schools in the state by RegisteredNursing.org.
The site's Registered Nurse Program Rankings, now in their third year, is based on pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination in all RN programs. In New York, a total of 98 schools were analyzed, and 30 were ranked, based on data from 2013 to 2017.
Cayuga Community College's Associate of Applied Science in nursing program finished with a score of 96.47. Among regional nursing programs, Onondaga Community College was ranked No. 11 and St. John Fisher College was ranked No. 16.
In October, the college announced a partnership with Onondaga Community College and SUNY Upstate Medical University to allow students of either community college to earn their bachelor's degree at SUNY Upstate without having to submit new applications.
For more information on Cayuga Community College's nursing program, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing.