Auburn college speaker series returns with 'Art Across Borders'

Cayuga Community College will bring back its Cultural Speaker Series Monday, Sept. 27, with professor Melissa Johnson presenting "Art Across Borders: An Intercultural Collaboration" at 4 p.m. in Room M214 of the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Johnson will discuss the partnership between the college and Instituto Allende in Mexico, and how it inspired students at both institutions. The class, "Art Across Borders," was offered in spring 2021 and saw partners in Auburn and Mexico exchange self-portraits, landscape photos and photos of objects with personal and cultural meaning.

“It gave our students the chance to learn about their partners as individuals, and to see a different culture through their partners’ eyes and experiences, and to turn that experience into a collaborative artistic process,” Johnson said in a news release. “Collaboration is a challenging but exciting way to create art — it forces the artist to be open, flexible, and cooperative.”

Admission to the presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required, as seating is limited.

The series will continue Monday, Oct. 18, with local author Jeff Delbel of the Jimmy Eagleson series.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 294-8841 or visit cayuga-cc.edu.

