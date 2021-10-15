Auburn college speaker series to continue with 'Eagleson' author

Local author to speak at Auburn college

Cayuga Community College will continue its Cultural Speaker Series Monday, Oct. 18, with "Jimmy Eagleson Series" author Jeff Delbel at 4 p.m. in Room M214 of the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Delbel published the last book in the series, "Kate's Gift," earlier this year. He will discuss that book, read selections from the series and take questions at Monday's event.

A professor emeritus at the college, Delbel previously published "The Flight of Jimmy Eagleson" and "Salvatore" as part of the series. "Kate's Gift," which he began several years ago, tells the story of a psychologist who is dying and decides to invite her friends to get together. Though they think they're being invited to a final celebration, she instead plans to find out what secrets each of them has been keeping. The book builds off the previous ones in the series, but can also be read on its own, Delbel said in a news release.

Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development, praised the author's work.

“Jeff’s novels feature complex characters with internal pressures who are also battling external conflicts. They are fascinating to read, and we’re excited to hear more from Jeff about how he created these memorable characters, the problems they face and the world they inhabit,” she said.

Admission to the presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required, as seating is limited. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face coverings will be required.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 294-8841 or visit cayuga-cc.edu.

