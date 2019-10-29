Cayuga Community College will host two Fall Open House and Financial Aid Days at its campuses in early November.
Students and their families will be able to evaluate potential scholarships, complete the financial aid process, learn about the college's 30-plus degree programs, speak to faculty, staff and coaches, and more.
“Whether you’re interested in attending full-time or part-time, these days are opportunities to discuss academic programs with our expert faculty, discover ways to get involved on campus, and to finalize your financial aid process with the help of our dedicated staff,” Director of Admissions Bruce Blodgett said in a news release.
The days take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Fulton campus (11 River Glen Drive, Fulton) and the same time Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Auburn campus (197 Franklin St., Auburn.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.