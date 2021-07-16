Auburn comfort care home to hold fundraiser party

The fundraiser kicks off the year-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Matthew House, a two-bed comfort care home in Auburn for terminally ill people in the final days of life. The nondenominational nonprofit provides services free of charge.

“This event kicks off a year-long celebration of twenty years of quality end-of-life services provided to more than 475 individuals,” Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. “Celebrating this anniversary allows us to think about the future and is a milestone marker of many years of achievement. Numerous community members have contributed to the success of Matthew House over the years, including dedicated board members, donors, staff and volunteers. This yearly fundraiser event is vital to keeping our organization sustainable, since we do not charge a fee for services and are unable to receive insurance reimbursements. We look forward to an amazing community turn-out!”