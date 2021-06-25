Auburn commission releases new visitor's guide

As tourism season approaches, the city of Auburn's Historic & Cultural Sites Commission has created the first Visit Auburn, New York guidebook.

The first visitor's guide in the commission's 20-year history, it was designed to inform and inspire visitors to experience the commission's member cultural institutions and explore the stories of Auburn legends like Harriet Tubman, William H. Seward and Theodore Case. The 24-page guide was created by a committee of local arts and culture leaders over the course of five months.

The guide includes a two-page story highlighting Auburn as "a small city with large history," according to a news release. It also includes walking tours like the Auburn Public Art Trail and historic South Street, a page dedicated to parks like Hoopes and Veterans Memorial, and a walking map with information on parking and walking directions to local historic and cultural sites.

The guide was designed and advertisements were placed by The Citizen, with the cover and map designed by TGW Studio using the branding palette of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center throughout the book. Jacobs Press completed the 10,000-piece printing, and several area businesses placed advertisements.