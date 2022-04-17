Auburn Community Cats TNR: Clinics under way but help still needed

Auburn Community Cats TNR (Trap Neuter Release) is beginning to make its mark in the fight to reduce the local community cat overpopulation. On Sunday, March 6, the group had its first successful spay/neuter clinic at Animal Wellness in Skaneateles. The group is thankful for the donation of the facility's owner, Dr. Megan Williams, and the professional services of Dr. Linda Hunter, veterinary technician, Connie Klock, and the assistance of the wonderful Auburn Community Cats TNR member volunteers. Fifteen community cats were trapped, scanned for microchips, spayed/neutered, left ear-tipped and/or stomach-tattooed, rabies-vaccinated, treated for fleas and parasites, provided post-operative supervision, and safely returned and released to their colonies.

Sunday, April 3, saw another 10 females and eight males (18 total cats) that were successfully processed through the Auburn Community Cats TNR program at Animal Wellness. Any veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary office managers or veterinary assistants who are interested in becoming involved in expanding this much-needed program are asked to please contact Auburn Community Cats TNR. Any assistance is very much needed and would be greatly appreciated. New members are always welcome and should contact Auburn Community Cats TNR or attend an open members meeting (date and time below).

Please remember that these clinics are for “community cats” (see previous Citizen articles: “Pet abandonment and over-population in Auburn" on Sept 21; “Animal population control in Auburn” on Oct. 26, and “How to help stray, feral cats in Auburn” on Jan. 18 for more information and clarification on community cats and overpopulation). The clinics are not a low- or no-cost spay/neuter option. Volunteers cannot accomplish these clinics alone. Donations are needed to purchase the supplies, materials and medications required to trap, spay/neuter, provide post-operative supervision and release each community cat safely and effectively. The above-mentioned clinics cost over $1,000 each to provide all that was needed for 15 and 18 cats that are no longer able to add to the community cat overpopulation. Any donation is very much needed and appreciated.

Auburn Community Cats TNR is a not-for-profit organization where 100% of the monetary donations go directly to providing for the trap, neuter and release program.

Here are the current scheduled fundraising events to assist with the needs of the program:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Auburn Community Cats TNR will have some tables set up at the Fingerlakes Mall Spring Craft and Vendor Fair. There will be homemade baked goods for sale, basket raffles, and surprise cat related items.

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Auburn Community Cats TNR will be downtown at the Sizzlin’ Summer Kickoff. There will be Auburn Community Cats TNR T-shirts, stickers, yard signs and other items to purchase, as well as information regarding the organization and how people can help.

The next Auburn Community Cats TNR open meeting will be held on Sunday, April 24, at the First Presbyterian Church on South Street in Auburn. All are welcome to attend.

The Auburn Community Cats TNR Board of Directors consists of President Susan Secaur, Vice President Alicia Marie Freyee, Secretary Claire Blanke Lovell, Treasurer Katie Hess Smith and Co-Treasurer Erin Collela.

Feel free to attend a meeting to get more information on becoming a member, upcoming events, plans, donating and volunteering, to discuss the needs of the organization, or to participate and provide suggestions. All are welcome!

If you cannot make a meeting, consider visiting the Auburn Community Cats TNR Facebook page at facebook.com/auburnTNR.

Or, volunteer: Time, efforts, animal handling experience (pet owner/sitter, pet shop worker, groomer, veterinary staff member) and trade knowledge/expertise (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc.) would be appreciated. Or, submit a donation through Venmo at: Auburn Community Cats TNR (@ACC-TNR).

Special thanks to Susan Secaur for providing the updated data in the writing of this article.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0