Auburn Community Hospital earns stroke care recognition

Auburn Community Hospital has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus "Get With the Guidelines" Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its stroke treatment program.

The award is given based on quality measures that include the proper use of medications and other treatments in accordance with up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines for improving recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. They also receive education on managing their health and schedule a follow-up visit, among other care transition interventions, the hospital said in a news release.

“Our hospital and the team of heath care professionals is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines stroke initiative,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Wilson said. "“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO, added, "Auburn Community Hospital provides our community with the highest level of quality care with a commitment to making sure patients get the proper diagnosis and treatment in a timely fashion. This stroke award is recognition of the care our team provides on a daily basis."

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability for U.S. adults. On average, someone in the U.S. experiences a stroke every 40 seconds.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.