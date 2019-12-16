Five Star Clutter & Dumpster Rentals in Auburn has announced the creation of a special dumpster that will support the American Cancer Society.
The dumpster features about 30 colored ribbons, each signifying a type of cancer and someone local who was diagnosed with it. Stephen Crisafulli, CEO of the Auburn company, said the names represent friends and family from the community. The project is a tribute to his father-in-law, Allen L. Reilley, who passed away from lung and liver cancer recently, Crisafulli said.
A portion of proceeds from the dumpster's rental will be donated to the American Cancer Society for a period of about a year, Crisafulli said. It will be available to the public to rent.
The dumpster is sponsored by Nate's Barber Shop, Century 21 Post Realty, Colella's Embroidery and Printing, York Welding and MM&D Insurance.
For more information, contact Five Star Clutter & Dumpster Rentals at (315) 952-5280 or email fivestarclutterremoval@yahoo.com.