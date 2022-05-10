 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
BUSINESS

Auburn dance center relocates to Fingerlakes Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
ADC

Absolute Dance Center owner Yvonne Villano-Hassett stands outside its new location in Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Provided

Absolute Dance Center has relocated to Fingerlakes Mall.

The Auburn dance business opened May 7 in the Aurelius mall's Event Center, where it moved from its longtime home on Wall Street.

Founded and owned by Artistic Director Yvonne Villano-Hassett, the center includes a team of instructors and staff who work to build meaningful connections with students, the mall said in a news release. Villano-Hassett, who has worked in the industry her entire life as a performer, choreographer and educator, instills values like focus, trust and passion through Absolute Dance lessons.

Along with classes, the center's new studio will be able to host recitals and other events. Enrollment for classes is now available.

For more information, visit absolutedance.center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donna Marie Christina

CHRISTINA, Donna Marie, 56, of Robinson Road, Throop, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 2, 2022. Friends are invited To join the family …

Watch Now: Related Video

Three free ways to improve your wi-fi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News