Auburn dance center relocates to Fingerlakes Mall

Absolute Dance Center has relocated to Fingerlakes Mall.

The Auburn dance business opened May 7 in the Aurelius mall's Event Center, where it moved from its longtime home on Wall Street.

Founded and owned by Artistic Director Yvonne Villano-Hassett, the center includes a team of instructors and staff who work to build meaningful connections with students, the mall said in a news release. Villano-Hassett, who has worked in the industry her entire life as a performer, choreographer and educator, instills values like focus, trust and passion through Absolute Dance lessons.

Along with classes, the center's new studio will be able to host recitals and other events. Enrollment for classes is now available.

For more information, visit absolutedance.center.

