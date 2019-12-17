Matthew House, of Auburn, announced Tuesday its receipt of a $10,000 donation from Fox Toyota Subaru.
The money will support general operations at the end-of-life comfort care home, including the costs of 24-hour care, meals, supplies and maintenance.
AUBURN — A lot of people run away from death, but not Angela Ryan.
“Having a loved one facing their end-of-life journey can be a very difficult experience. Such generosity allows Matthew House to provide a supportive home-like setting during that journey, and we are deeply grateful," Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release.
Fox Toyota Subaru owners Jane and Bill Fox were seeking to support a new agency with their philanthropy this year. After learning more about Matthew House, they selected it to receive $5,000 from their dealership. The gift was matched by Toyota Motor Sales USA.
For more information, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.