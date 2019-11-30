On Friday, November 8th my office hosted our annual Veterans Appreciation Day, at which time we received an exorbitant amount of thanks from those who received free dental care. While the Veterans were grateful to us, I did not want to let the event pass without my expressing gratitude to those who made the day a true success.
This year we were joined by the offices of both Dr. Candace Scruggs and Dr. Karen Simmonds-Brady. Both oral surgeons graciously donated their time to treat some of the Veterans. Many thanks to them and their staffs!
Once again, I must mention my entire dental team – Adina, Angelica, Courtney, Mackenzie, Doreen, Taedi, and Vince – as without them this event would not have been possible. From scheduling and ordering supplies, to stuffing the gift bags and decorating the office, to cleaning before and after. Thank you all!
As I mentioned earlier, the day was a true success. Among our three offices we treated over 30 Veterans and provided them with over $10,750 of care! I am proud of everyone and look forward to next year!