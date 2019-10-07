Auburn dentist Dr. Theresa Casper-Klock will offer veterans free dental care from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
The office will be closed to the public during that time, and its staff is donating its time for the day. The offices of Dr. Candice Scruggs and Dr. Karen Simmonds-Brady will be on hand for patients requiring extractions.
The daughter of a Korean War veteran, Casper-Klock has hosted the event for the last three years. Available services will include examinations, cleanings, periodontal care, X-rays, partials/denture cleanings, oral cancer screenings, fillings and restorations. Light refreshments will be served.
The office is located at Suite 1, 33 William St., Auburn.
For more information, call (315) 253-8891 or visit ckfamilydental.com.