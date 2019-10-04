A benefit dinner for the installation of a Vietnam War memorial in Cayuga County will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
The memorial is slated to be installed in Aqueduct Park in Weedsport. The effort is being led by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704. Four Seasons Memorial, of Auburn, helped design the memorial, which lists the names of the 27 men from Cayuga County who died in the war, as well as a map of Vietnam, a timeline of the war and pictorials.
The menu will include roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, squash and dessert.
Tickets are $10 and available at the VFW and at the door. Reservations are appreciated.
For more information, call (315) 253-5890.